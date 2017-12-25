BELAGAVI: Poverty and stress gradually seemed to have claimed the lives of four-member family, of which the last two female members allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a running train at Gandhi Nagar in Belagavi, on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Rukmini Shamsundar Nagavkar (60) of Mali Galli and her daughter Sarita Ganesh Bulbule (30) of Ganeshpur. According to sources, the eldest son of Rukmini, Sachin Nagavkar, allegedly committed suicide four months ago by hanging himself. Whereas her second son, Santosh Nagavkar, allegedly committed suicide on December 23 (Saturday) by jumping in front a running train near first Railway gate at Tilakwadi in Belagavi.

According to sources, after the death of husband Shamsindar Nagavkar, the responsibility of the family was all on Rukmini. She kept fighting against financial crises for the survival of her family which comprised two sons and a daughter. But repayment of loans brought unbearable pressure on the family members due to which gradually one after other allegedly took the extreme step.