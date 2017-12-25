Krishna Byregowda,

Minister For Agriculture

The state government has introduced many farmer-friendly initiatives, but there has been no substantive improvement in the condition of farmers. Agriculture minister Krishna Byregowda speaks about the challenges before the farming sector and the various policies and programmes devised to tackle them. Excerpts from an interview:

As agriculture minister what challenges do you face?

The biggest challenge is the frequent droughts. Though this year turned out well mid-way through the monsoon season, drought is a recurring phenomenon. Large parts of the state are under rain-fed cultivation. Hence, our exposure to vagaries of rainfall is much higher than other states. To overcome effects of erratic rainfall, we came up with Krishi Baghya programme. Harvesting and capturing rainwater (whenever it does rain) and reusing such water to save crops during dry spells is the motto of the scheme. It is popular among farmers due to it benefits. By the end of the year, we would have helped farmers create two lakh water harvesting ponds.

What is the status of the government’s organic farming policy?

Karnataka is the largest market for organic produce. We feel there is still a huge potential to increase the market size. Our efforts are focused on market awareness and creating demand. Our farmer are trained in organic methods and are also certified. So, production can go up as and when demand increases. We are the third biggest producer of organic products in the country. In two years, we want be the biggest. Karnataka should be the organic capital of the country.

What is the aim of International Millets Mela?

Millets and nutri-cereals can be grown by really disadvantaged farmers who have no access to water, who don’t have good land or who don’t have capital to invest in commercial crops. They are drought-tolerant as well. Millets and nutri-cereals are also equally good for our health. They can help prevent/control diabetes and other lifestyle illnesses, high in nutrients, fibre. Through the Organics & Millets Mela 2018, International Trade Fair (Jan 19-21) at Bangalore Palace Grounds, we are trying to spread awareness about the benefits of organic produce and millets, connect farmers with companies and companies with consumers.

How can farmers’ suicides be stopped?

Farmer suicides are due to socio-economic distress. The rate of suicides is coming down due to interventions made by our government. Suicides and recurrent droughts were the main reasons our government waived farmers’ loans.The number of suicides has declined after the loan waiver.