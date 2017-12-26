MANGALURU: “Never in my life I had heard the sound of waves nor had seen the waves. A deep desire to splash around in the frothy waters was realised today,” revealed Abhishek, an inmate of Endosulfan day care centre in Koila in Puttur taluk.As student volunteers wheeled Abhishek into the middle of a surging wave at Tannirubhavi beach, he squealed in delight. As the waves receded, there was a look of joy on the faces of wheelchair-bound Abhishek and other inmates. Watching them mesmerised, many caretakers quickly wiped their eyes dry.

As it was the first ever excursion organised for caretakers and inmates of Endosulfan day care centres in Kokkada in Beltangady taluk and Koila in Puttur taluk, there never seemed a dull moment. Satyajith, an inmate from Kokkada day care centre had not gone to sleep from 3.30 am in fear of missing the bus.

All inmates brushed aside their disabilities and participated enthusiastically in games and other activities organised at Tree Park in Thannirubhavi beach by Seva Bharati on Saturday. A caretaker Rajeevi confessed crying out of happiness while watching her daughter Vidya laugh loudly.

“I never thought that like all parents, I would accompany my daughter on an excursion trip. But today it is a reality,” she said. A parent Revathi revealed cancelling her plans to attend a marriage in Bengaluru in order to accompany her son Pradeep on the trip. “Looking at his happiness, I wish he would remain like this forever in his life,” Revathi said while thanking Seva Bharathi for organising the outing for the inmates. Before departing to their respective villages, they visited Shri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple in Kudroli. Dr Arun Kumar of district Endosulfan cell, spent some time with the inmates and their caretakers at Tree Park.