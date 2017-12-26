BENGALURU: A year-end fun trip to Goa for 45 tourists, including 30 from Karnataka, turned out to be a nightmare after the boat they were sailing in stopped mid-seas due to engine failure. The tourists were left stranded for almost four hours fearing for their lives after the authorities failed to respond to their repeated alerts and video clips sent on WhatsApp. They were hoping that either police or the Coast Guard would come and rescue them.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the tourists took a boat for a joy ride at a beach near Panaji. The passengers included 10-12 children. B M Dayanand, one of the passengers, told The New Indian Express, “We took the boat to an island around 11 am and reached by 12.30pm. After spending 30 minutes there, we were returning when, around 1.30 pm, the boat stopped in the middle due to a technical snag.”

The boat’s skipper tried to contact his onshore colleagues who did not respond. “We tried calling the police helpline 100, but though they responded to the calls, did not help us in anyway. We did not get any calls from the authorities. By then the boat started to roll and pitch due to heavy winds and we feared for our lives,” narrated Dayanand.

“Later, we shot a video and sent it to a few news channels in Karnataka which began telecasting our plight. This made the difference. The police in Karnataka called their Goan counterparts and alerted them to our situation,” he said.Around 5pm, a private ship arrived to rescue the passengers. The stranded boat, along with the passengers on board, was towed to the safety of the shores. “We reached the shore by 6.30 pm,” said Dayanand. He said that a majority of the tourists from Karnataka were from Kunigal in Tumakuru district while the others were from Bengaluru. The much-relieved group is set to return from Panaji on Tuesday.