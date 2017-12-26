BENGALURU: Representatives of Prathyeka Lingayata Dharma Horata Samithi criticised a section of Lingayat seers for opposing the formation of Expert committee to grant minority status to Lingayats.

President of the Samithi and JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti said that the delay to get a separate religion tag for Lingayats was because there was no unity among Lingayat seers. “There wouldn’t have been any problem if all swamijis were united. There is more politics among swamijis than at Vidhana Soudha,” he said.

The statement from the committee comes a day after Lingayat seers, at a convention in Gadag, criticised the state government for forming the committee, alleging that it was divisive.Horatti dismissed allegations that the movement for a separate religion tag for Lingayats would divide the community. “Our movement is apolitical. We are stressing for the recognition of Lingayats as a separate religion to ensure the welfare of downtrodden section of the community,” he said.

He alleged that BJP was fooling the public by not being clear in its stand regarding the separate religion tag agitation. “In Maharastra, where massive rallies are being held by Lingayats, RSS leaders, BJP MLAs and ministers have expressed support for the separate religion tag,” he said. Recommendatory

S M Jamadar, Convenor of the Committee said that despite the hue and cry over the formation of expert committee by Karnataka State Minorities Commission, the report by the committee “will not be binding but recommendatory, as per Supreme Court rulings.”

Won’t object if BJP ensures separate religion status

President of Prathyeka Lingayata Dharma Horata Samithi, Basavaraj Horatti said that they would not object even if BJP — who is currently silent on the issue — ensures separate religion status to Lingayats. He said they have not set any deadline for the state. “The government can ensure the status in a month or in four years. There is no pressure.”