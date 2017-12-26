BENGALURU: The statements made by Union Minister for Skill Development, Ananth Kumar Hegde continued to evoke strong reactions from various sections of society, on Monday.While Congress leaders continued their criticism against the remarks, BJP leaders - including the top brass from Delhi - have refused to comment on the issue. Hegde, too, did not respond to questions regarding the statements made by him, despite requests by media. The questions were raised following a Good Governance Day event held in the city.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemning the remarks in Hubballi, said Hegde did not know the Constitution of the country. “He has not learnt the social conditions of the country. Since, he is a Manuwadi, he doesn’t respect the Indian Constitution,” he said.KPCC president G Parameshwara said the remarks made by the Union Minister were ‘unparliamentarian’. “Hegde should withdraw his statements and should apologise to the people,” he said.

BJP core committee likely to discuss Hegde’s controversial remarks

Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde’s controversial remarks deriding secularists are likely to come up for discussion during the party’s core committee meeting in the city on Tuesday.

Sources said the party leaders have still not taken any decision to either defend or disown Hegde’s statements.

“They have three options before them: Disown his statements by calling it as his personal views; strongly defend his views; or ignore it by accusing the media of unnecessarily hyping it. Also, they may even suggest to the Central leaders to warn Hegde not to make such statements which can damage the party’s image in the run-up to 2018 elections,’’ sources in the party said.

According to party leaders, main agenda before the core committee is to review `Parivartana Yatra’ led by BS Yeddyurappa that will end on January 25 in Mysuru. The meeting will also review preparations for January 28 rally in the city that will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.