MYSURU:A local court on Tuesday acquitted 10 people, including seven policemen, who were charged in the `2.27 crore Yelwal cash heist case here. Jagadeesh, former Sub-inspector of Mysuru South station, head constable Satish, constables Ashok, Manohar, Satish and Latheef, Prakash, gunman of the then IGP (Southern range), and police informers Salim, Shariff and Musthafa were accused of robbing the cash from a bus under Yelwal police limits in 2014.

Third Additional District and Sessions Court judge Sudhendranath acquitted them following the “prosecutions’ failure to prove the charges, most importantly the rationale behind carrying such a huge amount of cash in a stealthy manner in the bus.” It is said the investigators were unsuccessful in procuring relevant documents for the cash.The case saw two public prosecutors A A Parashetty and Vasanthi M Angadi and two special public prosecutors Ajitkumar Hamagi and P B Dharannavar handling the trial.

Background: Following a tip-off, policemen stopped the vehicle near Yelwal on the night of January 4, 2014. Sub-inspector Jagadish had recorded the seized amount at `20 lakh.

On March 8, the case took a curious turn when Sylubiddin, a gold merchant from Kozhikode in Kerala, lodged a complaint at the same police station stating that the money belonged to him and it was actually `2.27 crore. Following the complaint, the accused were booked under various charges and were later arrested. They came out on bail after sometime.