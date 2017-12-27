BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) state president H D Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday that even though BJP leaders were sure that Mahadayi project could not be implemented — during the JD(S) and BJP coalition government — they insisted on publicising it for political gains. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said he had not visited the spot where the project is to be implemented as clearance for the project was not availed from Forest, Environment and Water Resources ministries.

He also accused B S Yeddyurappa of misleading the public by claiming that he had spent `100 crore for the implementation of the project. Taking a dig at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said the latter was announcing hundreds of crores for each constituency. “There are only three months left in your rule. How many projects will you complete? You say that tender processes for projects have been initiated. But all tender projects approved ahead of elections is only to loot money,” he said, referring to the CM. Kumaraswamy said discussions regarding selection of party candidates for polls are being carried out and the final list will be announced soon. Apart from this, 12 MLCs of the party have been assigned responsibilities to review poll preparations, he added.