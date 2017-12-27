KALABURAGI: A former zilla panchayat member has announced a reward of `1 crore to anyone who chops off Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde’s tongue for his controversial remarks on the Indian Constitution.

Gurushant Pattedar termed the statement of Hegde as “instigative” which would create “unrest” in society. Nobody would forgive those who harm the secular credentials of the country, the dalit leader said. “This is not the first time that Hegde has made the controversial statements. It has become a habit for him. If any one chops off his tongue and shows it to me, I will reward him `1 crore”, Pattedar declared and asked the President of India to sack Hegde from the Cabinet immediately.

In a separate press conference, Aland MLA B R Patil observed that Hegde’s statement is “not his own” and he is “speaking the mind of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah”.

“The RSS has not accepted the Indian Constitution or the Indian flag. Due to pressure from various circles, the RSS head office has started hoisting the national flag on Independence Day and Republic Day. What Hegde said is the philosophy of the RSS to which he belongs,” Patil said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and burnt an effigy of the minister. They demanded that the government “banish” him from the country.