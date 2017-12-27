BENGALURU: The department of primary and secondary education has decided to renovate, repair and develop the state government schools across the state. Preference will be given to the schools which have 100 per cent enrolment ratio or good student strength in the present academic year.

This was discussed in the department’s recent review meeting where it was decided to mobilise funds from other departments too. As discussed in the meeting chaired by state primary and secondary education minister Tanveer Sait, the department will also approach Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department and Hyderabad Karnataka Development Board for funds to give a facelift to government schools. Old students too will be approached for help.

As per an estimate, `1,600 crore is needed for the development of government primary and secondary schools in the state. While the education department will provide 40% of this amount, the rest will be collected from other departments.

When contacted, a senior official of the department said, “We have already discussed about it with the officials of different departments. Though the school adoption project is already there, we have now decided to approach old students and individuals for help.”

In Karnataka, there are 48,909 government schools and as per a report available with the department 37,171 classrooms need major repairs. Minor repairs are needed for 34,891 class rooms. Thousands of schools also lack proper toilets, drinking water facilities, compound wall and other facilities for want of funds.

Website, mobile app for aid

The department will soon launch a dedicated website to ensure transparency over the funds collected. A mobile application will also be developed. Those interested to help can select the schools and make online payment. Details on how and where your fund was utilised will be uploaded on the website later.