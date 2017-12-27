BENGALURU: Despite a warning from Bangalore University, faculties working with state government degree colleges and colleges affiliated to the university have gone ahead and boycotted the evaluation work on day one.Hundreds of lecturers staged a protest outside the evaluation centre at Central College in the city on Tuesday and boycotted the evaluation work, following which the university witnessed a shortage of evaluators.

The lecturers boycotting evaluation have demanded the State Department of Collegiate Education to withdraw the recent circular directing the faculty members to pay back the Dearness Allowance paid to them, though they were not eligible to get the same.

This protest has received support from some members of the Legislative Council, where Basavaraja Horatti, Ramesh Babu, Puttanna, Marithibbe Gowda were present. Ramesh Babu, MLC said, “It is improper to ask faculties to pay back the money which has been utilised by them.”Protesters even warned State Higher Education Minister Basavaraja Rayareddi that they would lock him in his official residence, if this continues.

Results will be delayed

The protest will delay the results as there is no alternate for evaluation. Prof V Shivaraju, Registrar, evaluation of the university, said, “There is no alternate arrangement for evaluation, and if these eligible faculties go on strike, we will be forced to delay the announcement of results and next semester.”

As per the schedule released by the university, the classes for the next semester are scheduled to re-open from January 10, 2018. But as the evaluation process is disrupted, officials said that they may have to postpone the commencement also.The university had warned affiliated colleges to send eligible evaluators and also warned them of not processing the results of the colleges which fail to send evaluators.