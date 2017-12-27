BENGALURU: Members of Rait Sena Karnataka, a farmer association, Wednesday started their march to petition the governor, CM and others, demanding the implementation of Mahadayi project. The project involves building barrages across Kalasa and Banduri, the two tributaries of Mahadayi river, to divert 7.56 tmc ft water to some of the northern drought-prone areas of the state. Parts of North Karnataka also evoked a good response for the bandh call given by farmers and pro-Kannada organisations.

The state BJP unit also staged a protest in front of KPCC office in Bengaluru, alleging that Congress was politicising the issue. It can be noted that farmers from Rait Sena Karnataka, consisting of farmers from several districts in North Karnataka, have been protesting in front of state BJP office for five days now.

On Wednesday, members of the Sena which saw support from several organisations in the city started their march to petition several leaders. The march is expected to reach Raj Bhavan at around 12.30 pm to petition governor Vajubhai Vala, before moving to petition CM Siddaramaiah and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda.

State BJP unit, including leaders such as BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, MLAs R Ashok, Ashok Limabavali and others protested in front of KPCC office. They accused the state government of trying to reap electoral benefits by politicising the issue.

Police protection was beefed in front of Raj Bhavan and KPCC office, due to the protests. Movement of traffic was also affected in the Central Business District of the city.

In Hubballi and Dharwad, buses and autorickshaws remained off roads after 9 am and protests were held at all major junctions. Majority of shops remained shut and protesters torched tyres and effigies. They also conducted a mock funeral of former CM B S Yeddyurappa, who had promised the protesters that the Mahadayi dispute will be resolved in a month.

Tyres and effigies of leaders were burnt by protestors. (Express Photo Service)

Police arrested a group of protesters in a bid to prevent a rail roko to be staged at the Hubballi railway station. Four members of a Kannada organisation cut their wrist using a blade in protest. The police shifted the injured activists to KIMS hospital.

Earlier hundreds of protesters started gathering at Rani Chennamma circle in Hubballi and started shouting slogans. Few of the JD(S) leaders extended their support to the protest. Leaders including MLC Basavraj Horatti and MLA N H Konreddy addressed the protesters and demanded that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi should intervene and solve the dispute.

Protests were also held in Kolar and other districts of Karnataka.