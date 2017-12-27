BENGALURU: Before waving the trademark green shawls over their heads in anger, followed by tears and even howls of discontent, the group of farmers who had gathered in front of the state BJP office were hopeful that state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa would solve their problems. However, their expectations did not last long as the meeting between Karnataka Raitha Sene and BJP leaders - which included Yeddyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, Basavaraj Bommai and others, did not yield any results.

There were others who expressed solidarity with the protesters including KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, actor Chetan and members of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, under the leadership of Sa Ra Govindu.The grief of the farmers was evident. As soon as Yeddyurappa made a hasty retreat from the gathering of farmers - by even deciding to shift the media interaction to BJP office - several of them were reduced to tears. Even as cameramen swooped on the grieving men and women, few threatened of consuming poison and killing themselves rather than suffering another year of water shortage.

Venkappa Hujrotti, a senior citizen from Nargund in Gadag district, had a couple of people consoling him after his burst of agony. “We were cheated. For years they have been assuring to give us water. Now he says he has done his best,” the octagenarian said, referring to Yeddyurappa. Though his relatives succeeded in consoling him in a while, many others found no solace.Soon after the unceremonious exist of Yeddyurappa, many cursed droughts on the families of the leaders blind to their plight.

Among the protesters was Ratnamma, hailing from a village near Shahpur in Yadgir district. “We have had drought for four different years. Every summer, we do not have enough water to drink, let alone to cultivate crops. Every election, we are promised respite,” she said. “We are ready to vote for any party. Let them just solve our problem,” she told Express.