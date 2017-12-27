BENGALURU: Government pre university colleges in the state will soon go digital.The state Department of Pre-university Education is implementing smart classrooms to help students use technology in order to understand topics that they find difficult in any subject.

In the first phase, the scheme will be implemented at select 250 government PU colleges across the state. The colleges have been chosen based on the strength of students and those offering science courses. In the coming years, the department will even consider commerce and arts colleges. Under the Technology-assisted Learning Programme (TALP) each college will be provided with one laptop and a projector which should be used by the teachers whenever needed.

As per the information available from the department, the technical equipment will reach the colleges by mid February, 2018. The colleges can use the same from the next academic year. The department has completed the tender process to purchase the technical equipment.

In order to ensure that the programme is utilised, the department has trained four lecturers from each of the selected colleges. A senior official of the department said, “Those who are teaching physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology have been given training.”

According to the department officials, this will help both students and teachers. This will also iprove the quality and method of teaching in the government schools.“In case any lecturer finds it difficult to explain a certain topic to students, especially in science subjects, they can show a video to help students understand better,” the official added.