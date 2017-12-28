BENGALURU: Renuka Chidambaram, Chief Executive Officer, Vision 2025, toured 30 districts in 30 days to incorporate the Janara Dhwani (People’s Voice) in it before finalising her draft. Billing it as a ‘Roadmap for the State,’ Chidambaram stresses that a realistic approach has been adopted in its preparation. Lalitha S of The New Indian Express (TNIE) caught up with her to understand the vision document better. Excerpts from the conversation

What was the biggest challenge you faced in readying your document?

Well, this is the first time -- dare I say probably in the world, but definitely in the country — that we have a plan that has gone down till the basic unit of administration. It is a people-led roadmap for their future. I have reiterated at all public meetings that I was there only as a steno-typist. You tell me what you want for the next seven years and I am noting it down.Managing expectations was a huge challenge. The temptation to produce a dream document is especially high when you go to the districts. Their expectations went so far beyond our expectations. I had to take on the role of a school teacher many a time (laughs). I made it clear that we are making a policy that can be achieved within the next seven years.

Vision Documents for States or even cities have always been publicized but when it comes to implementation, most of the proposed goals do not materialize. What will happen to this document?

This roadmap will pass through three electoral cycles in the State by the time the goals are realized. We have tried to incorporate objectives that have to be accepted by whichever party is in power. For instance, a goal that malnutrition needs to be brought down to a certain percentage is something every political party will agree with. I am confident that it will be implemented by whichever government is in power. Maybe, there will be a different approach in allocating money for each project during specific years but these goals we have set will definitely have everyone in agreement.

Domain experts, interested stakeholders and concerned actors have all been involved in the process. We have also taken care that it is filtered through three levels: the bureaucracy, the political representatives and the people. For instance, if an officer tells us that it would not be possible to achieve the goal set within the time-frame of seven years and there is a genuine justification for it, we have removed it. We have attempted to put as many checks and balances as possible in our document.

Can you share a few details of Vision 2025?

I cannot share specifics with you at this stage. One of the suggestions we have received, and incorporated, is that the Comprehensive Development Plan of all Tier-II States need to be thoroughly reviewed by the year 2020. It is a very realizable document.

Does your document lay special emphasis on developing North Karnataka to bring it on par with the South?

There is no denying the fact that regional disparities exist. Everyone is aware of that and that is why many specific schemes have been introduced only for the Northern regions of the State. Development of one part cannot be at the cost of another. I have tried to calibrate the development.

What are the stages the policy will go through now?

By the end of the year, the final draft will be on our website, www.navakarnataka2025.in. Again, if necessary, we will call for observation, feedback and suggestions from the public for it. May be, 10 to 15 days will be allotted for it. We do not expect much feedback as it had been sought from day one of the project. But we will be doing it by way of abundant caution. Following a final sign-off by the government, the Vision 2025 final document would be ready by January 15, 2018.