HUBBALLI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Thursday tried to lay siege to the Congress office on the Karwar road in Huballi, accusing the party of politicising the Mahadayi river water dispute.

Around 75 activists were arrested as they tried to barge into the office. They were later released.

In the morning, a large number of BJP activists took out a protest rally from Siddharoodha Mutt to Congress office on the Karwar Road. They raised slogans against Congress party and chief minister Siddaramaiah. The activists sat on dharna in front of the office for a while.

Addressing the protesters, BJP leader Mahesh Tenginkai said, “ the Congress party is playing dirty politics in the issue. The farmers are being misguided by the opposition party. The river water dispute became complex because of the Congress."

Farmers in north Karnataka have been demanding the implementation of the Kalasa-Banduri project. The project involves diverting the waters of Mahadayi river to the northern districts of Karnataka. However, the BJP-ruled Goa has raised an objection to the project saying it will negatively affect the availability of water in the state.

"AICC Chief Rahul Gandhi should intervene in the matter and convince both Goa and Maharashtra Congress presidents to sit down for talks,” Tenginkai demanded.