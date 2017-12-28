BENGALURU: A mistake in calculation by the state government while paying arrears to lecturers drawing UGC pay scale has resulted in a stalemate with evaluation of answer scripts for the recently concluded under-graduate examinations of Bangalore University and affiliated colleges drawing to a complete halt.

The issue, a demand from the government that around 5,000 lecturers return amounts ranging between `20,000 and `1.2 lakh which had been given to them erroneously.The lecturers are reluctant to return these amounts and have been on a strike since Tuesday stalling the evaluation process and risking a delay in the announcement of results. According to Bangalore University officials, the striking lecturers are preventing private college staff members from entering the evaluation centres to evaluate answer scripts.

Explaining the reason for the showdown, a senior official of the Department of Collegiate Education said,

“The arrears for January 1, 2006, to December 23, 2010, for faculty members of government colleges who were drawing UGC scale pay were supposed to be calculated only on the basic pay. However, the arrears were calculated for Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA) and CCA along with the basic pay. We had issued a circular to recover this.”

Following the strike and its effect on evaluation, the Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, has called a meeting with office-bearers of the College Teachers’ Association as well as the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and Registrar (Evaluation) of the University. However, the association members, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said, “The boycott of evaluation work continues as of now and a decision to withdraw the protest would be taken after meeting with the Principal Secretary on Thursday.”

University officials are contemplating filing a police complaint against the lecturers to prevent them from stopping private college faculty members from attending to evaluation work.

According to BU, the issue has been discussed with the Vice-Chancellor, but a decision has not been taken yet. “If they want to use this platform to fulfil their demands, let them. But how can they stop other lecturers from doing their work?” a senior official asked. It is mandatory for each eligible lecturer to take part in the evaluation work under the examination ordinance of the university.

Counter-strike by students

Apprehensive of delay in the announcement of results, a move that could have large-scale implications on their future, students are now threatening to stage a counter-protest if the lecturers do not return to evaluation work immediately. “When they can teach us, why don’t they understand that it is their responsibility to evaluate our answer scripts?” asked a student of Vijayanagar First Grade College.

Another student said it is wrong of lecturers to use evaluation of answer scripts as a means of putting their point across. “BU has had a history of delaying results. Now that the situation is better this year, this has happened. If they have an issue with the government, let them take it up without playing with the life of students.”