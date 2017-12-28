BENGALURU: THE National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), the body funded by the University Grants Commission to assess and accredit higher education institutions (HEIs) in India, has put in place a stringent module to prevent its inspection teams from falling prey to corruption on the part of the universities it is assessing. With this, no longer higher education institutions would be able to influence the inspecting teams to gain favour of any kind.

NAAC is outsourcing the entire peer inspection team activity to a Government of India undertaking. Following complaints against the HEIs that they were influencing the peer teams during their visits by offering them expensive gifts, providing accommodation in five- and seven-star hotels, and offering them business class air travel, the NAAC authorities have decided to outsource the entire inspection process to a company under the aegis of the Government of India. According to official sources in NAAC, this is to bring in more transparency in the peer team visit process (field visit). “With the existing system, the education institutions which apply for accreditation have to look after their hospitality; and hospitality was one of the major issues of concern as institutes tried to influence the team members (to gain a favourable assessment for accreditation).”

In the new system, the institutions will be aware only about the dates of the visit. Apart from that, they will not get any additional information like who the members are, where are they staying, or how they would be travelling. Earlier, team members used to be paid an honorarium by the respective institute that was visited. But in the new system, even that would be taken care of by NAAC through the company this work has been outsourced to. NAAC will shortly be signing an MOU with the company.

FOOLPROOF PLAN

NAAC has made the entire procedure ICT-enabled.

Introducing System Generated Scores (SGS) with combination of online evaluation (about 70%) and peer judgment (about 30%) in introducing the element of third party validation of data in providing appropriate differences in the metrics, weightages and benchmarks to universities, autonomous colleges and affiliated/constituent colleges in revising several metrics to bring in enhanced participation of students and alumni in the assessment process.

This comes under revised accreditation framework launched in July 2017.

In terms of boosting benchmarking as quality improvement tool, this has been attempted through comparison of NAAC indicators with other international QA frameworks.