BENGALURU: With local activists and environmentalists up in arms against the development of Thalaserry-Mysuru rail line, the Centre has clarified that no decision has been taken till date on this new rail link that will pass through reserve forests and protected areas of Karnataka and Kerala. Kerala government, which has been spearheading this project, has nominated Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd to prepare a feasibility study and the detailed project report (DPR) of this proposed broad-gauge line.

As per discussions between the Railway Board and Kerala Chief Minister, it was decided that Kerala would prepare a DPR on this rail line and submit it to the Union Ministry of Railways by December 31. Making his submission in the Lok Sabha on this project that has generated widespread resentment and agitation in Kodagu district, Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal has stated that both Kerala and Karnataka governments had taken a few decisions. “Permission to survey would depend upon the type of survey to be conducted and so, Kerala should send a proposal to Karnataka. If it entails no disturbance of wildlife areas, the Forest and Revenue Departments would assist Kerala to conduct the survey.

Once the survey is done and it is seen that the line does not disturb wildlife and is environmentally feasible, then further action with regard to formation of the SPV (special project vehicle) can be taken.” However, the Union Minister has stated that the project was found economically unviable as per a feasibility report prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, which was earlier entrusted by the Kerala government to prepare the DPR. Goyal also stated: “The proposed project was facing environmental issues as it passes through reserve forest areas of both the states. So, Kerala had requested the Railway Ministry to move MoEF (Ministry of Environment and Forests) for granting clearance to conduct a detailed survey in forest areas for preparation of DPR.

However, we have advised Kerala to seek specific approval from MoEF.” Opposition in Kodagu Meanwhile, Kodagu Connect in an appeal to the Union Railway Minister said, “Thalassery-Mysuru railway line via Kodagu will destroy lakhs of trees and thousands of acres of coffee estates in Kodagu. Save Kodagu for future generations.” Coorg Wildlife Society and other local activists in Kodagu who are opposing the project, added: “Kodagu is an ecologically sensitive district. It is the birthplace of Cauvery but is facing continual destruction of its unique forest habitat. Also, coffee estates and paddy fields have made way for apartment complexes, resorts and hotels.

With lakhs of trees felled till date, the unique landscape has changed. Further, the district is facing a volatile human-elephant conflict situation.” Wildlife activist Giridhar Kulkarni adds, “I am hopeful the state forest department will take a positive step in the interest of protecting wildlife and forests. The government should also consider the views of the local people who have expressed serious concerns as the line will result in fragmentation of precious forest areas and thereby increase human- elephant conflict in the region. It will result in large scale tree felling which will be detrimental for agriculture activities and result in variations in climate change.”