BENGALURU: THE state forest department is keeping a close watch on a young adult tiger in Mudigere forests of Chikkamagaluru, which has lately been haunting human settlements. With wildlife activists raising objections on its capture, forest officials have clarified that there is no move to capture or relocate it. Local farmers have alleged that this big cat had attacked a farmer in Udase village who had reportedly sustained minor injuries. On December 3, the 2-2.5-year-old male tiger had killed cattle – three animals in Udase village -- and the department had already paid the necessary compensation to the affected farmers. Further, camera traps have revealed (on December 4) the tiger feeding on the cattle.

Activists from Mudigere said, “On Tuesday, Annegowda, a farmer in Udase village claimed he was attacked when he found the animal in the backyard of his house. However, when one sees the scratch marks on his back, it looks more like he has brushed against a tree while running away from the animal.” A senior forest official told Express that the last option is to capture this animal and relocate it and that too only if there is any problem to the human beings. He added, “We have instructed our staff to drive the animal back to the forest.

As per standard operating procedures, cages have been kept. This young adult tiger, which has weaned away from its mother, is looking for a new area to establish its territory and in the process, has been sighted and camera trapped in the last two months.” “Our efforts will be to locate it first and then drive it back safely away from human habitation.”