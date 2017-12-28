BENGALURU: Farmers under the banner of Karnataka Rait Sena, who have been protesting in the city demanding the implementation of the Mahadayi Project for the past five days, withdrew their protest on Wednesday. However, the farmers have set a deadline of January, urging the Chief Minister to take an all-party delegation, including farmers, to New Delhi to press for their demands.

Sena president Veeresh Sobaradmath has demanded that the Chief Minister fix a meeting between the state delegation and the Prime Minister within the next two days.“After the date is finalised, our farmers should be included in an all-party delegation to meet the Prime Minister so that we could explain our plight,” he said. If such a step is not taken by the CM, the Sena will launch a protest in front of his house, he added.

No leaders to meet farmers

Earlier in the day, the Sena, with support from various organisations in the city, took out a padayatra from the BJP office, where the Sena has been protesting for five days. The protestors, who were in large numbers, had decided to submit petitions to the Governor, Chief Minister, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, Election Commission and others. Though the protestors had decided to march all the way and submit memoranda, their numbers were regulated by the police near Chalukya Circle, fearing traffic jams.However, the farmers were unsuccessful in meeting the leaders they had expected to submit memoranda to.

While Governor Vajubhai Vala did not meet the farmers as they did not have ‘prior appointment’, Siddaramaiah was in Chitradurga for the Nava Karnataka Nirmana Yatra. At the JD(S) office, MLC T A Sarvana received the memorandum on behalf of Deve Gowda.There was some drama in front of Raj Bhavan, when the farmers arrived to submit a memorandum. The Governor refused to admit farmers inside the Raj Bhavan by sending his Secretary to collect the petition. However, following protests by some activists outside Raj Bhavan, they were allowed to enter. “But the Governor did not meet us. He refused saying that we did not have an appointment. We are hurt by the gesture,” Sobaradmath said outside the Raj Bhavan.

Later, the farmers submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission. At the Chief Minister’s residence, their memorandum was received by Tushar Girinath, Principal Secretary to the CM.The farmers then visited the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, where the members assured them of their support to their struggle.

Farmers motivated by Cong, says BJP

Bengaluru: Alleging that the protest by farmers of Karnataka Rait Sena was motivated by Congress, BJP members staged a protest in front of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The protesters also raised slogans against the ruling Congress party. BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje alleged that the Chief Minister was politicising the issue to reap electoral benefits. The protesters were detained by the police. Among them included former ministers R Ashoka and Aravind Limbavali. Ashoka suffered minor injuries on his head while being carried to a bus for preventive custody. He was rushed to Mallya Hospital for treatment.