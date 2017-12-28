UDUPI:Inspired by Swachh Bharat campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a first ever Eco-friendly wedding was conducted in Manipal on December 4. This event was a conscious attempt to raise awareness of saving the environment by avoiding the usage of plastic and other environment unfriendly items. For Varun and Prathibha, their wedding has turned out to be more than just a family programme.

Only einvites were shared in SMSs, e-mails and WhatsApp with a footnote - ‘’Since our theme is Go Green for the wedding, there is only an e-invite. Please treat this as our personal invitation and grace the occasion’’. The bottom line of the invitation card was : Let Go Ego, Let’s Go Green.’ Only a minimum of 50 invitation cards were printed for some elderly relatives who are not on social media. Posters were put up at strategic points in the wedding hall to raise environmental awareness. Certificate of an eco-friendly wedding was given by the DC of Udupi District Priyanka Mary Francis. “This should send a message that conservation of environment is everybody’s responsibility,” she said.