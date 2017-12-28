MYSURU: To prevent miscreants from partying on Chamundi Hills, the traffic police have banned the entry of all vehicles on New Year eve (December 31) from 9 pm to Monday early morning. All entry points to the hills will be barricaded and policemen will be deployed at the entry points. DCP (crime and traffic) Vikram V Amathe told Express that some people create nuisance after drinking by indulging in rash driving, there are instances of accidents and it is a forest area, so all the vehicles are banned. Barricades will be placed on important roads of the city to ensure slow movement of vehicles from the New Year evening to late night and live footages of CCTVs installed in circles will be monitored.

