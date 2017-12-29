An official spraying anti-germ agents in Kokkare Bellur on Thursday. Seven spot-billed pelicans have died here in last one month | Express

MYSURU:Kokkare Bellur Bird Sanctuary is known for having the second largest population of spot-billed pelicans in the state, but in the last one month, seven such pelicans have died in the sanctuary which is situated 85 km away from Bengaluru.

To prevent the deaths of spot-billed pelicans, the Forest Department started spraying anti-bacterial and anti-viral agents in the bird sanctuary from Thursday.Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary has the highest number of spot-billed pelicans (around 500) and Kokkare Bellur has around 300 of such birds.

V Yedukundala, Deputy Conservator of Forests (wildlife), Mysuru division, told Express that following the deaths of these birds, a team of scientists from Bengaluru visited the sanctuary and advised officials to spray anti-bacterial and anti-viral agents to the ground and stems of trees. “This will prevent spreading of infectious diseases from cattle, chicken and poultry farms situated in and around the sanctuary-cum-hamlet to different types of birds. Today, we have sprayed one round of anti-viral and bacterial agents by spending Rs 10,000 in Kokkare Bellur, we will spray it again after 15 days if more birds die.

In the last one month, seven pelicans died at Kukkarahalli Lake in Mysuru. In the next phase, we will spray anti-bacterial and anti-viral agents in the lake,” said Yedukundala. “These birds died due to stomach related problems like gastroenteritis,” he added.

Kokkare Bellur is spread across 292 acres. The official said November and December are the breeding season for pelicans, ibis and cormorant birds in Kokkare Bellur and in January 2018, around 2,000 painted storks will migrate to this sanctuary. “This is the time, when many birds will be in sanctuary, so we are spraying anti-bacterial and viral agents now,” said Yedukundala.