BENGALURU: Google Doodle on Friday commemorated renowned Kannada poet and writer Kuppalli Venkatappa Puttappa, famously known as Kuvempu, on his 113th birthday. Born in Mysuru on this day, Kuvempu is the first among Kannada writers to be awarded the prestigious Jnanpith Award.

The writer has penned several works including the state Anthem and is argued to be the best Kannada writer till date. The doodle features one of his Kannada poems 'Poovu' and according to Google, "Kuvempu’s poem featured above is ‘Poovu’ (The Flower), rhapsodising on the beauty of the poet’s natural surroundings. Kuvempu loved his writing to reflect the simple wonder of the world around him, especially flowers. To celebrate Kuvempu’s life and work, today’s Doodle by illustrator Upamanyu Bhattacharyya (and Swati Shelar, who helped with the Kannada lettering) shows Kuvempu surrounded by nature in his beloved home."

The writer is famous for several award-winning novels, plays and poems. Among the most famous are 'Sri Ramayana Darshanam', 'Malegalalli Madumagalu', 'Kanuru Heggadathi' among others. He was awarded Jnanpith for Sri Ramayana Darshanam in 1968, the first Kannada work to be bestowed with the honour.

Kuvempu passed away in Mysuru in November 1994, at the age of 89.