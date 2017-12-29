BENGALURU: In a meeting between management heads of biomedical waste units and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on Thursday, the former complained that around 20 per cent of the plastic waste was not being handed over by healthcare units to the waste units.

There are 25 common biomedical waste disposing units in the state. In spite of the agreement made between health care units and the common biomedical waste disposing units, few health care units are not handing over waste.

KSPCB directed the units to use non-chlorinated plastic bags for disposal of waste. It also instructed the units to install online continuous monitoring equipment in all common biomedical waste disposing units within 30 days and to calibrate them regularly, and connect them to the Central Pollution Control Board server.Officials of Central Pollution Control Board were also present at the meeting.