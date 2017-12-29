BENGALURU: ISRO Chairman A S Kiran Kumar and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra will receive honorary doctorates from Visvesvaraya Technogical University (VTU), Belagavi, during its 17th annual convocation on January 9.

At the executive council meeting on Thursday, the names chosen by a committee constituted by the governor and chancellor of universities Vajubhai Vala were finalised. The university had sent 12 names for the honour, but the committee recommend these two names which have been approved by the governor.