KARWAR:Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited INS Kadamba Naval Base near Karwar on Thursday. She took part in a development work review meeting at the base. She arrived at the base in a helicopter from Goa international airport. After participating in various meetings and a discussion with District Minister R V Deshpande, she went to Mangaluru by helicopter.

Deshpande met the Defence Minister at naval base and urged her to release compensation to those who lost their land for the Seabird Project (INS Kadamba Naval Base near Karwar).“The Minister positively responded to the various demands put forth by me and assured of solving them,” he said.

Deshpande told reporters at DC office in Karwar that 4,032 families lost their houses and other properties for the naval base project. They approached the Supreme Court demanding additional compensation and the apex court had ordered the government to give Rs 11,500 per gunta.The Defence Ministry has given compensation in only 750 cases and 843 cases are still pending with the ministry under the sections of 18/1 and 28(A). Recently, it has released Rs 5.51 crore in 25 cases, he said. “I explained the Minister all these issues of land-losers and forced her to release compensation, and settle the remaining cases,” Deshpande said.

The local people, who do not have the required skills, are not getting jobs in the Navy.Hence, proper skill development training should be given to the youths from land-loser families and this will help them secure jobs in the Navy.The ministry should give priority to land-loser families during the second phase of Seabird Project, Deshpande urged the minister.

“A Navy airstrip planned to construct inside the naval base can be used for civil aviation, which will help the civilians and tourists. Therefore, the Defence Ministry should allow the airstrip to be used for civilian purpose,” the district minister urged the Minister, who assured of looking into it.