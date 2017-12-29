BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President G Parameshwara on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to solve the Madadayi river water dispute between Karnataka and Goa. “It takes just five minutes for the Prime Minister to solve the dispute. He can pick up the phone, call Goa CM and direct him to release the water.

The issue will be solved in five minutes. Can’t he do that?” Parameshwara said while addressing party workers on the foundation day of the Congress.Taking a dig at the Goa CM for writing to BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa, the KPCC chief said Goa CM had not responded to Karnataka CM’s letters and instead wrote to his party president in the state. KPCC Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao said BJP is misusing the Central agencies for its political gains.

EMPTY CHAIRS IRK PARAMESHWARA

KPCC chief was irked by empty chairs at the auditorium while he was addressing the party workers. Many ministers and workers walked out of the hall while the programme was on. “If Congress workers do not come to the party function, will BJP or JD(S) workers come to our function?’’ he asked.