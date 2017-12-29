TUMAKURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday inaugurated his ambitious project of providing food at reasonable price for the needy ‘Indira Canteen’ in Sira.After opening the canteen, the CM along with the minister and other guests savoured upma and kesaribath.As the minister suggested to have the sweet kesaribath, as Sira has got its name originated from Shira (a synonym for kesaribath), the CM did so.

In fact, the canteens which were planned outside Bengaluru ought to be inaugurated on January 1, 2018. But as the CM had come to Sira as part of his ‘Nava Karnataka Yatra’, the minister managed to get it inaugurated well in advance.Sources said the canteen will start serving the food for the public only from January first week as works such as wiring for electrification is still under progress.

The canteen which has come up on the Sira City Municipal Council office premises, opposite to the government hospital, has been the first such one started outside Bengaluru. Already, in Bengaluru some of the canteens were functioning as the government had a plan to set up the same in all 198 wards in the BBMP limits.Of late, the government had chalked out a plan to open 246 canteens in 171 places at taluk and district headquarters outside Bengaluru.

Probationary IAS officer chews gum through ‘Naadageethe’

Preeti Gehlot

Tumakuru: Just on the eve of ‘Rashtra Kavi’ Kuvempu’s birth anniversary, a probationary IAS officer was seen chewing gum on the dais while the ‘Nadageethe, authored by the poet, was playing at a function Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attended in Sira. The 2015 batch probationer with the deputy commissioner’s office here, Preeti Gehlot in fact stood up as soon as artistes started singing the state anthem but continued to chew gum through. As private TV channels aired the tapes, the officer received criticism in the public domain. It went viral on social media.