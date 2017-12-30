THIRTHAHALLI: BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa on Friday said that the party has established its governments in 19 states across the country because of the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the Parivarthana Yatra in Thirthahalli, Yeddyurappa said that people have lost faith in Congress in the state and across the country.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is comparing himself with former chief minister Devaraj Urs, which is not fair. Urs brought in change in the life of oppressed classes in the society by enacting the Land Reforms Act. But Siddaramaiah has been supporting mining and the rich,” he alleged.

“Congress has been winning elections by using money and muscle power. Siddaramaiah is under the illusion that he will retain the CM post for the second time. And to regain power he is trying to divide the castes and communities,” Yeddyurappa said. “Siddaramaiah has been asking as to when the Achhe Din would come. The day Siddaramaiah loses his power, Achhe Din will come in the state,” he said.

“Triple Talaq Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha and it should be passed in the Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister’s ‘Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas’ is yielding good results in the country,” he said. He appealed to the people to vote for BJP to win 150 seats to convert Karnataka into a model state in the country.

Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, MLA C T Ravi, MP Shobha Karandlaje were among those present.