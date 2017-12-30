BENGALURU: Although the Congress is backing the Centre’s legislation against instant triple talaq, a Congress minister of Karnataka does not seem to support the move. On Friday, Tanveer Sait, Minister for Primary & Secondary Education, opposed the implementation of criminalising instant triple talaq.

Sait, who is also Minister in charge of Minority Welfare in the state, told reporters that the Muslim Law Board had opposed the move and it was not correct to frame rules on personal beliefs and that was against the tenets of Islam.

He said earlier this month the Central Government had sought responses from the state government on the proposed legislation. “We had not responded to the Centre’s communication, that means we oppose it,’’ he said, adding the he would soon convene a meeting of Muslim legislators in the state and community leaders to discuss the implications of the legislation. “Based on their responses, we will write to the Centre,’’ he said.