DAVANGERE:The police have arrested one Shabina Bhanu and her husband Sikandar for selling their seven-day-old female baby for `20,000 at Azad Nagar on Thursday evening. The infant is currently under the care of Women and Child Development officials.

The couple is poor and already have two daughters, and were unable to care for the third female child, the police said.The newborn was sold to one Hafizulla and Muzib who is a trader in Dharwad. An agreement was made 10 days ago. Bhakshi, owner of a puffed rice mill, Mukhtiyar and Nasreen Taj facilitated the exchange, police added. On December 24, the child helpline received an anonymous call that a newborn baby was being sold by a couple residing near Bada Cross in Davangere city. Led by welfare officer of the department Vijaykumar, officials Shruthi, Sowmya and Shivaraj visited Sikandar’s home and found the baby missing.

The same couple had earlier sold another one of their baby girls 10 years ago to a family in Goa for `10,000. The girl was traced and taken into custody of the department, Vijaykumar said.The couple was arrested on charges of human trafficking and sale of a newborn for money.