BENGALURU: A forest official serving in a tiger reserve has been held guilty and suspended for colluding with an offender held in a timber smuggling case in Chamarajnagar district.Despite complaints and protests from wildlife activists, the Forest Department had delayed taking any action claiming the felled trees were on private land.

However, finally a probe conducted in November revealed the collusion of Assistant Conservator of Forests P Shivashankarswamy with Razaak (a timber contractor) against whom a case has been booked for large-scale felling of trees. In September, more than 100 silver oak trees were axed and smuggled from a ‘leased land of 10 acres’ at Bedguli Estate, Kadigere Beat, Punajur Wildlife Range, BRT Tiger Reserve. However, this lease land was transferred to the Forest Department after court orders. Earlier, it had been leased to Emerald Heaven Estate Pvt Ltd.

Based on the inquiry report in which the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests recommended the officer’s suspension, the forest secretariat suspended Shivashankarswamy on December 27. As per this order, it has been proved that the officer is guilty of dereliction of duty.

Investigation revealed how the ACF had gone to the spot and stayed in the forest Inspection Bungalow of which there were no records in his work diary. Interrogation of a forest guard further revealed how the lower level staff could not stop this illegal activity on forest land at Gunggur Kannive.