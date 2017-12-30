BENGALURU: Google commemorated famed Kannada writer and Jnanpith winner Kuppalli Venkatappa Puttappa, famously known as Mahakavi Kuvempu, on his 113th birth anniversary on Friday with a Doodle.The Doodle -- which also attracted criticism for the inaccurate depiction of the writer -- was a talking point on social media forums, and helped #Kuvempu handle trend during the day.He is the first Kannada writer to be depicted in a Google Doodle.

The Doodle depicts the writer in a lush green setting, reminiscent of Theerthahalli in Shivamogga district, where the writer hails from.It shows Kuvempu sitting in front of his house with the majestic Western Ghats behind him and a Drongo -- a bird that is a recurring feature in his works -- flying around him. It was designed, according to Google, by Kolkata-based designer Upamanyu Bhattacharya.

Kuvempu, arguably the best Kannada writer till date, has penned several novels, poems, plays and literary critiques and was the first writer from Karnataka to win the prestigious Jnanpith award.According to Google’s description of the Doodle, “Kuvempu’s poem featured above is ‘Poovu’ (The Flower), rhapsodizing on the beauty of the poet’s natural surroundings. Kuvempu loved his writing to reflect the simple wonder of the world around him, especially flowers. To celebrate Kuvempu’s life and work, today’s Doodle by illustrator Upamanyu Bhattacharyya (and Swati Shelar, who helped with the Kannada lettering) shows Kuvempu surrounded by nature in his beloved home.”

Among the famous works of Kuvempu are ‘Sri Ramayana Darshanam’, ‘Malegalalli Madumagalu’, ‘Kanuru Heggadathi’ among others. Kuvempu was awarded Jnanpith for Sri Ramayana Darshanam in 1968, the first Kannada work to be bestowed with the honour. He is also the author of ‘Jaya Bharatha jananiya tanujaathe’, the Karnataka State Anthem.#Kuvempu trended in Bengaluru during the day with many reflecting on the works of the author on his birth anniversary.

Despite welcoming the gesture to recognise the great Kannada writer, people online also observed flaws in the doodle, especially related to the clothing of Kuvempu.According to an illustrator, the flaw was in the ‘Bengali-styled’ shawl on the right shoulder of Kuvempu in the Doodle and the lungi he was wearing.

Despite the flaws, the doodle prompted #Kuvempu to trend during the first half of the day, as birthday wishes poured in on the late iconic writer.