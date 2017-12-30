MYSURU: Former union minister and BJP leader V Sreenivas Prasad on Saturday exhorted the party higher-ups to restrain those leaders within the organisation who have been commenting on the Constitution.

Prasad who had earlier been in the Indian National Congress before switching sides to join the saffron party, took severe exception to the recent remarks of union minister of state for skills development Anantkumar Hegde and former MLC and BJP state spokesperson Go Madhusudhan.

"Hegde preferred to apologise only after the Lok Sabha speaker asked him to do so, while Madhusudhan dragged the issue unnecessarily when the discussion was on Tipu Jayanti," Prasad said adding that if it became inevitable, the party should warn them of serious action.

Similarly, Prasad chastised Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishweshatheerta for belittling the acumen of Ambedkar during the recently held Sharma Samsad at Udupi.

Prasad a strong believer in Ambedkar and his principles said Ambedkar comes first for him and the party next. 'He is a spiritual leader', underlined Prasad.