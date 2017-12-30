MANGALURU: A first-of-its-kind startup incubation centre — Centre for Entrepreneurship Opportunities and Learning (CEOL) — with the aim of nurturing talent, fostering the spirit of innovation and to support young engineers to realise their ideas, was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Friday.

Nirmala Sitharaman, as former commerce and industry minister, had released `1.50 crore from MPLAD funds for the construction of CEOL. The incubation centre has been designed to accommodate 60 young engineers who will have to conceptualise, develop and market the startup within 11 months.

Nirmala said, “With 5,200 startups, India continues to have the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. From financial inclusion, healthcare, agriculture to waste management and environment, youngsters are coming forward to make a difference with startups.”

“Startup movement should not be limited to just metro cities. Talent, capital and opportunity can be everywhere and we must recognise the potential. CEOL will provide opportunities and help Mangaluru emerge as a startup hub akin to Bengaluru,’’ she said.

She said CEOL is the symbol of new India. Instead of functioning mechanically, industrialists should interact with CEOL to get startups redress their problems. Experts from agriculture, industry should share suggestions with startups. Expressing happiness on learning that there were more than 25 startups in the defence sector, she said these startups will play a crucial role in developing indigenous defence equipment.

Tinkering labs in 100 schools

In association with NITI Aayog Atal Innovation Mission, Innovation centres will soon come up at the National Institute of Technology, Karnataka in Suratkal and Nitte deemed university, she said.

“For the first time, Atal Tinkering Labs have been sanctioned to 100 schools in three coastal districts of Karnataka, of which 55 schools (both government and private) are in Dakshina Kannada district. Uttara Kannada and Udupi will share the other 45 labs. The labs were earlier limited only to the schools in New Delhi. The lab aims at nurturing innovation among students. Later, these students can utilise innovation centres for development of their projects,” she added.

‘Sea Bird expansion work will begin soon’

Mangaluru: The work on Seabird project expansion will begin soon, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed mediapersons on Friday. Defence Minister said that according to directions

of deputy commissioner an amount of `300 crore was deposited with courts to facilitate rehabilitation of those who lost their land to Sea Bird project. No decision was taken on whether the expansion project will cover Belikeri, Kumta and Ankola jetties, she clarified.