BENGALURU:The city’s infamous traffic has earned it the top place in a list of the slowest-moving top cities in the country, data collected by taxi aggregator Ola has revealed.

The company on Friday released data collected from its fleet which includes taxis and autorickshaws in Bengaluru and additionally, two-wheeler taxis which are operated in other major cities.

According to the data, the average traffic speed dropped by 3.2 kmph over last year’s average to touch 17.2 kmph around the city.However, the average speeds at choke points and busy junctions could be even lower as the figure is a city-wide average.

Coming a close second is Hyderabad which had an average speed of 18.5 kmph in 2017. Chennai follows with a speed of 18.9 kmph while New Delhi had an average speed of 25 kmph across the city, Ola said. In 2016, the average speed for Bengaluru was 20.4 kmph. This figure was far higher in 2005 at 35 kmph and dropped to 20 kmph in 2010, statistical data shows.

However, this year’s figures are actually viewed as encouraging by regular motorists who put up with traffic jams which slow down traffic to a crawl at several choke points in the city.

“An average of 17.2 kmph sounds like a great speed if it was only true on roads like Old Madras Road and Whitefield Main Road. On most days, during morning and evening rush hours, it is impossible to even reach this speed,” said Aparajita Das, a resident of Kundalahalli.