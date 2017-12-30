BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met President Ram Nath Kovind, who arrived in the city on Friday evening. The CM was accompanied by Ministers K J George, H C Mahadevappa and others. The group had a discussion with President Kovind at Raj Bhavan about the reservation in promotions bill, which was adopted by the state Assembly last month and is pending with Kovind for his assent.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s office, President Kovind responded positively to the request to clear the bill. The statement added that Kovind asked for a copy of Karnataka’s Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (Planning, Allocation And Utilization Of Financial Resources) Act for his reference while praising the bill.

President Kovind is in town on a two-day visit and will attend multiple events in the city and in Bidadi on Saturday. He will first attend the 22nd convocation of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) at Wilson Garden on Saturday morning and will then proceed to the National High School grounds to flag off the ‘Seva Utsav 2018,’ an event organised by the charitable organisation Adamya Chetana. He will also attend the centenary celebrations of the high school. Kovind is then scheduled to visit Bidadi in Ramanagara district to inaugurate a new campus of Amruta Institute of Engineering and Management Sciences, and to attend the 111th year celebrations of Basaveshwar Veerashaiva Vidyavardhaka Sangha. The President will then return to Delhi.