MANGALURU:An RTO inspector has landed himself in trouble for allegedly humiliating a Sikh.According to a complaint filed by a group of people belonging to Sikh community with Deputy Commissioner Sasikantha Senthil, Inspector Nagaraj Bhat asked Karmender Singh Rathore to wear a helmet during a riding test for driving licence a few days back.

Though Singh tried to convince him that Sikhs wearing turban are exempted from wearing helmets, the officer was not ready to hear him. In fact, an angry Bhat allegedly shouted at Singh saying, “You should wear a helmet if you have a head.”

Later, Karmender narrated the incident before ‘Guru Singh Sabha’, following which they approached DeC Sasikanth Senthil seeking action against the inspector. DC Senthil confirmed that he has received a complaint. He said, “I have asked the RTO to take a serious note of this incident and initiate action against the inspector,” he said.