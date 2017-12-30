BENGALURU: Child victims of sexual assault will soon be treated in a more humane way by the police, judiciary and health professionals who will now have a standard operating procedure to refer to. The SOP is the effort of a committee set up by the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR).

Currently, there are no rules which dictate how children who have been sexually assaulted should be treated during interviews, medical evaluation, recording of statements and other procedures. To remedy this, a committee headed by Justice Chandrashekar, with stakeholders from the police, medical, forensic, legal and education sectors was tasked with providing a framework for the treatment of children. Even parents were made members of the committee which will have its final meeting on January 4 and is expected to release the SOP by January end.

“The committee’s report has been prepared with inputs from all stakeholders at several levels and it will be ready soon,” said Kripa Alva, Chairperson of the KSCPCR.The report will cover how victims are dealt with by the police, how their medical examination will be conducted and will also have tips for the family members on how to treat the child. “Experts from NIMHANS have helped with the procedure to helping victims cope emotionally and psychologically. Experts from the National Law School have helped draft the procedures to handle victims during the process of recording their statements with the magistrate,” an official from the commission said.

Some of the procedures likely to make it to the SOP include suggestions to the police to avoid repeating questions. The family of the child will be advised not to ignore the child’s complaints or try to undermine them or try to blame the child for what happened. Magistrates while recording statements will be asked to avoid telling the child to re-enact the crime.

Suggestions to police

Avoid having perperator and the victim come face to face

Avoid taking child to scene of crime

Avoid persuading child to provide information through use of sweets, toys, chocolate

Must avoid touching the child unnecessarily