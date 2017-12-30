BENGALURU: Standard Operating Procedures for the police, judiciary and health professionals on treating child victims of sexual assault will soon be out. These set of procedures, once released, will be published in a booklet and distributed to all stakeholders. They will be binding on all officials dealing with POCSO cases, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KCPCR) confirmed.

In numbers

During 2017, a total of 1,565 cases reported under POCSO act in the state. Of these: 1,136 rape, 264 sexual assault, 49 sexual harassment, 03 use for child pornography, 130 under other sections of the act.

For family

Do not ignore or undermine child statements and remarks

Believe what child tells

Do not blame the child

Magistrate statement must avoid

Hurrying the child to talk

Persuading child to provide info through instances

Asking victims to enact what happened

Probing for details of how the child felt at the time of abuse

Highlights of procedures

Suggestions for medical and forensic evaluation, psychological and mental health professionals:

Physical examination of child to be conducted, including noting down of two identification marks

Victim’s family should be present during medical examination

Permission of victim and consent of parent must before examination

If victim is within the 36 hour-window period (specially in case of penetrative abuse,) victim must receive Post exposure prophylaxis (PEP), if not refer to pediatric ART centre for PEP

Even if not in the window period and abuse occurred within a month, refer to ART centre for a decision on initiation of PEP

Ensure that child/adolescent has received oral contraceptive pills to prevent pregnancy

Ensure victim has been medically evaluated by regional medical practitioner, namely a pediatrician or gynecologist, from government hospital, for sexually transmitted diseases, UTI or injuries

General references

Duration of engagement during inquiry:3 yr old: 15 minutes

4-5 yr old: 20 to 25 minutes

6 to 10 yr old 30 to 45 minutes

10 to 12 yr up to one hour