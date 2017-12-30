SOP to deal with child assault cases will be binding on all officials
By Rashmi Belur | Express News Service | Published: 30th December 2017 02:27 AM |
Last Updated: 30th December 2017 07:32 AM
BENGALURU: Standard Operating Procedures for the police, judiciary and health professionals on treating child victims of sexual assault will soon be out. These set of procedures, once released, will be published in a booklet and distributed to all stakeholders. They will be binding on all officials dealing with POCSO cases, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KCPCR) confirmed.
In numbers
During 2017, a total of 1,565 cases reported under POCSO act in the state. Of these: 1,136 rape, 264 sexual assault, 49 sexual harassment, 03 use for child pornography, 130 under other sections of the act.
For family
Do not ignore or undermine child statements and remarks
Believe what child tells
Do not blame the child
Magistrate statement must avoid
Hurrying the child to talk
Persuading child to provide info through instances
Asking victims to enact what happened
Probing for details of how the child felt at the time of abuse
Highlights of procedures
Suggestions for medical and forensic evaluation, psychological and mental health professionals:
Physical examination of child to be conducted, including noting down of two identification marks
Victim’s family should be present during medical examination
Permission of victim and consent of parent must before examination
If victim is within the 36 hour-window period (specially in case of penetrative abuse,) victim must receive Post exposure prophylaxis (PEP), if not refer to pediatric ART centre for PEP
Even if not in the window period and abuse occurred within a month, refer to ART centre for a decision on initiation of PEP
Ensure that child/adolescent has received oral contraceptive pills to prevent pregnancy
Ensure victim has been medically evaluated by regional medical practitioner, namely a pediatrician or gynecologist, from government hospital, for sexually transmitted diseases, UTI or injuries
General references
Duration of engagement during inquiry:3 yr old: 15 minutes
4-5 yr old: 20 to 25 minutes
6 to 10 yr old 30 to 45 minutes
10 to 12 yr up to one hour