BENGALURU: THE State Department of Education is out to monitor teachers of government schools who drink and smoke. Officals also said that sometimes, teachers were found drinking with students from high school and as a result, it was decided to include students with addictions into the counselling sessions as well and they will also have to take oath that they will give up these habits. “On talking to teachers with addictions, we understood that most of them do not have any problems but form groups and go out drinking after school hours,” a senior official from the education department said.

In order to ensure that the habits are not kept hidden from the department, the department has also directed the SDMC to stay in touch with the family members of teachers with addiction and keep tabs on their efforts to quit. “There have been several cases where the wives of teachers come to us around the time when salaries will be paid. They ask us to give them the salary instead of crediting it to the account as they are scared their spouses will spend it on alcohol. On talking to teachers we understood that most of them do not have any problems but form groups and go out drinking after school hours,” an official said.