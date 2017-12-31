BENGALURU: With the deaths of two construction workers due to consumption of contaminated water, doctors at St John’s Hospital who are treating the other affected workers, fear that with the numbers being significantly high, it could be a possible start of cholera outbreak. There are about 3,000 labourers at the construction site with about 1,000 each in three camp.

All the 30 affected are said to be from one camp. Police sources the contamination could have occurred due to water from Varthur Lake mixing with the water source that the labourers used. The health department has sent water samples for examination. “On Friday morning, a patient who had a history of severe diarrhoea was brought dead to our hospital.

He was a 20-year-old construction worker. Following this, by noon, contractors and company staff rushed 30 more people in batches. They are young migrant workers from a single camp in Varthur who are believed to have consumed contaminated water from a different source,” said Dr Sanjiv Lewin, Chief of Medical Services at St John’s Medical College and Hospital.

He explained that the patients came with complaints of diarrhoea and nausea. “Some of them have very severe diarrhoea. One of them died in the ICU while one more had to be rushed to the Intensive Treatment Unit and is stable. About 17 of them were admitted on Friday evening while a few were also treated as out-patients,” he said.

Notice Issued

A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike official said that a notice has been serve on Sobha Constructions after several labourers were taken ill. “It is a gated community. The Palike has taken all measures to stop further contamination. We have also started chlorination there,” she said. The official said that an FIR would be registered on Sunday. She added that the source of contamination is yet to be identified as the labourers were provided water purifier facilities.

“The Department of Health and Family Welfare is also conducting a camp there and serious cases are being referred to hospitals,” she added. Darshana Mitra, member, Alternative Law Forum who visited the spot, said, “I spoke to many there, but they are reluctant to reveal much. From the information I gathered, at least four labourers have died at the spot and the police were not informed in time. Most of them are from Odisha and West Bengal.”