BELAGAVI: Belagavi will soon get a skin bank, the second such in the state after Bengaluru. The bank will come up at KLE Hospital in association with Rotary Club Belagavi, and will start functioning from February-end. The bank will store skin donated by people, which can later be used for transplantation.

The hospital has already got all the necessary equipment, trained staff as well as highly sophisticated storage facilities. It will start functioning once the installation of the equipment is completed. Dr Rajesh Powar, head of Plastic Surgery Department at the hospital, said, “Though the hospital presently does not have a skin storage unit, it has successfully conducted skin transplants on four people so far. The required skin was brought from a skin bank in Mumbai.”

He said the bank will be a boon for burns victims and the cost of transplantation will also be affordable. “The skin of people suffering from dreaded diseases like HIV/AIDS, skin diseases, infected skins will not be used,” he said.

Dr Powar who has successfully conducted hundreds of plastic surgeries, said, “The heart and kidney should be transplanted within five to six hours after collecting the organs. But skin can be stored for up to 10 years.” He stressed on the need to create awareness among people to donate their skin after death, which will be a great help to burns victims or those with defective skin.

Dr Powar said the hospital has trained and experienced staff including three plastic surgeons, three resident doctors and a four-member paramedical staff. The hospital will soon start separate toll-free telephone numbers 8150957777, 8150967777 and people can also call Dr Rajesh Powar on 9448113864 for details.