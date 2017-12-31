SRINIVASAPURA/MULBAGAL/BANGARPET: “In first BJP leaders B S Yeddyurappa, K S Eswarappa, Jagadeesh Shettar and Shobha Karandlaje should change themselves, and later they should take out ‘Parivarthana Yatra’,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday.

Addressing ‘Sadana Samavesha’ programmes in Srinivasapura, Mulbagal and Bangarpet, the chief minister came down heavily on the BJP and said people are not responding to their yatra.

“Even if Narendra Modi and Amit Shah campaign here, the BJP will not come back to power as people have decided to bless the Congress party again. The Congress government has taken up several developmental programmes which have changed lives of people,” he claimed.

The chief minister also said the Congress government has fulfilled all promises made in the 2013 party election manifesto.

Siddaramaiah said the BJP and the JD(S) have nothing to offer to people. Energy Minister D K Shiva Kumar said achievements of the previous BJP government were only distribution of sarees and bicycles.

“After the BJP rule, several leaders had gone to jail, but the Congress government is working for upliftment of people,” he added. He said speeches of JD(S) state president Kumaraswamy over Yettinahole project are not proper and he should not play politics with development works. He said the Congress government is keen on providing water to people.

Kolar MP and former Union minister K H Muniyappa said it is the Congress government which has taken up Yettinahole and KC Valley projects to solve water crisis in Kolar and Chikballapur, but opposition parties are trying to divert the issue. He said people are aware of these developments.