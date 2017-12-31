BELAGAVI: Disappointed with the repeated loss of his crops due to drought, a 32-year-old farmer from Ramdurg Taluk ended his life by consuming pesticide.

Venkangouda Laxmangouda Patil from Obalapur village was the deceased farmer who allegedly ended his life by consuming pesticide at his house which he had brought for agriculture purpose on Friday evening.

Venkangouda Patil had cultivated a few different crops in his 12 acre land which was dried due to drought. Most of the crop which he had grown also got damaged due to the same reason.

As the interest on the loan which he had borrowed from banks was growing, he had lost his hopes of returning the loans. With the loss of crops, he took the extreme step to end his life.

He had borrowed a loan of `3 lakh from SBM at Ramdurg, `50,000 from a financial society and about `1 lakh hand loan from people.