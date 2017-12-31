BENGALURU: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday called for redressing the problem of a huge shortage of mental health professionals in the country by taking the assistance of other medical staff.

Addressing the 22nd convocation of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Kovind said, “I am told there are just about 5,000 psychiatrists and less than 2,000 clinical psychologists in our country. These numbers are very small.”

President Ram Nath Kovind and Union

Minister Ananth Kumar at Adamya

Chetana Foundation’s Seva Utsav at

National College Grounds in Bengaluru

on Saturday | NAGESH POLALI

For the diagnosis of mental illnesses, he suggested making use of physicians and psychologists who teach in educational institutions along with auxiliary nurses and midwives. “They work in the frontline of the public health system across the country,” he said.

Calling for a fight against the stigma that patients with neurological problems face, Kovind said, “We need to talk about mental health issues and treat ailments such as depression and stress as diseases that can be cured — not as guilty secrets to be pushed under the carpet.”

Referring to the National Mental Health Survey conducted by NIMHAMS which cited 10 per cent of Indians having one or more health problems, the President billed the findings as “alarming” and “a wake up call”. This is a staggering figure for a population of 1.3 billion people as the number of Indians suffering from a mental health problem is larger than the entire population of Japan, he pointed out.

India also faces a triple burden as youths in the prime of their life, the elderly and those in urban areas suffer from mental health issues. While 65 per cent of our population is below 35 years, India also has the maximum number of elderly people in the world, the President said.

J P Nadda, Union Health Minister, promised financial support for developing a satellite NIMHANS Centre in North Bengaluru. He was responding to a request by Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, who called for funds to develop the land allotted by the Centre for developing the Centre for Comprehensive Trauma Care by NIMHANS.

Other programmes

The President also attended the centenary celebrations of the National Education Society and inaugurated the ‘Seva Utsav 2018’ organised by the Adamya Chetana Foundation at the National College Grounds in Basavanagudi. He first congratulated the society for raising distinguished personalities like former Chief Justice M N Venkatachalaiah and ISRO Chairman A S Kiran Kumar. He termed Hosur Narasimaiah, a noted alumnus of the school, a noted Gandhian scholar and a promoter of science. Touching upon the ‘Seva Utsav’s theme of ‘nature and culture’, he termed it appropriate for a society that has historically regarded nature as divine.