BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday skipped all three programmes in the city that were attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, and went ahead with his ‘Nava Karnataka Nirmana Yatra’ in Kolar district.

President Kovind, who was on a two-day official visit to the city, attended the 22nd convocation of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Adamya Chetana Seva Utsava and the centenary celebrations of the National Education Society of Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah, who received the President at HAL Airport on Thursday evening, was also not even present at the airport when the President left the city on Friday evening. Bengaluru Development Minister K J George and Governor Vajubhai Vala went to the airport to see off the President.

At the centenary celebrations of the National Education Society of Karnataka, the CM’s message was read out, while Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil represented the state government at the NIMHANS convocation. Patil is also Vice-President of NIMHANS. The CM’s name was mentioned in the invitations for two of the events attended by the President.

“The Chief Minister’s programmes were fixed much earlier. That was the reason he went ahead with his programmes in Srinivaspura, Mulbagal and Bangarpet. The CM received the President at the airport and also met him at Raj Bhavan,’’ said a senior Congress leader.

Siddaramaiah started his programmes in Kolar district at 11 am and returned to Bengaluru after 9 pm, the Congress leader said. On Saturday, he completed the first phase of the campaign covering 43 assembly segments in 16 districts in North, Central and South Karnataka, in the last 18 days. The second phase of the campaign will resume from Ramanagara on January 3. The Nava Karnataka Nirmana Yatra will conclude on January 13.

With state elections scheduled to be held early next year, leaders from all three political parties are busy with election preparations. The CM’s Nava Karnataka Nirmana Yatra though is a government programme which is seen as a poll campaign ahead of the 2018 elections. BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa too is busy with his ‘Parivartana Yatra’ though Parliament is in session. Yeddyurappa is a Lok Sabha member from Shivamogga.

Facilities inaugurated by the Prez

Dr R M Varma Sub Speciality Block for Neurosciences (`50 cr): A 125-bed in-patient service to investigate difficult ‘referred’ cases in Neurology and Neurosurgery

Medical Cyclotron (`50 cr): Specialised radio chemical and radio pharmaceutical facility to support investigations in

PET_MRI Imaging.

Intraoperative MRI with three operation theatres (`100 crore): Sophisticated brain imaging MRI with sophisticated operation theatres.

Foundation

Stone laid

Speciality Block in Psychiatry (`50 cr)

Central Laboratory Complext (`50 cr)