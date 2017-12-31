BENGALURU: In what could be a telling commentary on the state of higher education in the state, a study conducted by the Pre-university Education Department in 26 educational districts has revealed that there is not a single individual who has completed the pre-university course in 108 villages coming under 20 of these districts. The survey was completed recently and the entire resident population of these villages have been identified as ‘dropouts after SSLC’.

Raichur educational district tops the list with 26 villages followed by Kolar with 10 and Mandya with eight villages. Six districts which do not fall in this category are Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru North, Tumakuru, Yadgir, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi. The department is yet to get the survey reports from Bengaluru South, Dharwad, Kodagu and Sirsi.

The PU department took up the exercise after a similar one was carried out by the Department of Collegiate Education last year to identify dropouts after PUC. That study too had revealed shocking figures — 2,070 villages across the state did not have a single graduate. These door-to-door surveys covered all family members so as to rule out those who might have migrated to bigger cities after their education.

Efforts to bring back students who had dropped out after PUC I have been partly successful with 104 students making it back to academics. “During the academic year 2017-18, we were successful in bringing back 104 candidates who had discontinued studies after PUC I and admitted them to PUC II at nearby government colleges,” explained a senior official.

Now, the challenge before the department is to attract eligible candidates from these villages to get admitted to PU courses. “If we fail to attract candidates from these villages to join higher education, then it will be difficult to achieve the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) set by the higher education department. To achieve this, we are initiating several measures including approaching the dropouts and also their parents and convincing them to get admitted to PU colleges,” the official said.

Measures to stem dropout rate

The PU Education Department has decided to entrust principals of government PU colleges with the responsibility of visiting the villages a month before admissions and after the SSLC results. This is to convince dropouts to get admission and also to ensure all candidates who have passed SSLC are admitted to PU courses. The principals and the nodal officers must bring awareness about scholarships by government.